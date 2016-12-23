Making the most of working Xmas

IT'S the holiday season and people everywhere are preparing to take it easy and relax with friends and family.

However there are still many people around the region who won't have that luxury.

One such group is our wonderful nurses at facilities all around the Southern Downs and, of course, the patients for whom they will care.

Warwick Hospital nurse Megan Mackie said this won't be the first Christmas she had worked.

"It's part of being a nurse, we could be working any time, weekends, holidays, etc, but we love what we do so it doesn't matter,” she said.

Mrs Mackie said they tried to make it as festive as possible on the wards.

"We had a Christmas hat competition and Santa will be here Christmas Eve,” she said. "There are carols playing and presents and food so, despite the fact we're all here, we make the most of it.”

Patient Dorothy Jurgensen said it was her first Christmas in hospital.

"Hopefully it's the only one,”she said.

"I'd prefer to be with my family but I'll see them all at some stage when I get out.”