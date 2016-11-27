Man airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after bike accident

The Toowoomba based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter on one of many rescue operations.

The Toowoomba based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a 36-year-old man from Brisbane to hospital in Brisbane after he came off his bike at Mt Colliery, east of Warwick, at the weekend.

The man sustained facial injuries and other trauma when he came off his mountain bike.

It's believed a stick went through his front wheel stopping it and he continued over the handlebars. He was wearing a helmet which sustained significant damage.

He was airlifted to the PA Hospital in a stable condition.