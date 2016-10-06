Man arrested after alleged disturbance at Warwick address

WARWICK police have arrested a man on a number of charges, including alleged wilful damage after a disturbance at a house in King St.

Police will allege the 26-year-old man was in breach of a domestic violence order, verbally abused and intimidated neighbouring residents and caused damage to a property at the address.

It was alleged the offender then took off prior to police arriving, but was located and arrested nearby.

He was issued with a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 30.