Man charged over motorised pushbike

A MAN has been charged for having too much power on his pushbike.

Police were patrolling in Folkestone St, Stanthorpe on Monday afternoon when they intercepted a man riding a motorised pushbike.

They spoke with the 39-year-old, but he allegedly took flight when police attempted to search his pockets.

He was found and arrested shortly afterwards in Matthew St.

He was charged with obstructing police and riding an unregistered vehicle as the bike, fitted-out with a small petrol motor, was not registered.