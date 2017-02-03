Man charged over theft

POLICE have arrested a man they allege stole a Holden Rodeo ute before rolling it on a Warwick street last week.

The vehicle was taken from O'Mahony's Hotel at 5am on Thursday morning last week and was found flipped on its roof in Sawmill Rd shortly after.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man on Wednesday morning and have charged him over the theft.

He has also been charged over a break-in at the Criterion Hotel on New Year's Day, where alcohol and other items were stolen, and a theft at O'Mahony's.

While the man was in police custody on Wednesday, reports of an attempted break-in came through.

He has since had that added to his charge sheet.

A Grafton St resident reported someone attempting to enter a locked rear door.

CCTV footage and

witness identification led to the 29-year-old being charged with the attempted break-in.

The man remains in police custody and will appear in court at a later date.