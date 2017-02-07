Man collapses on Rose City work site

A MAN has collapsed from suspected heat exhaustion at the Rose City Shoppingworld construction site.

An ambulance spokeswoman said crews were called to the Palmerin St site at about 10am when the man, aged in his 30s, lost consciousness.

He was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

McConaghy Built, the company in charge of the $40 million construction project, refused to comment.

The temperature in Warwick is currently sitting at 32 degrees heading to an expected top of 36, with plus 40 degree days forecast for the coming weekend.