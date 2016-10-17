Man given traffic infringement notices on highway

Police spoke to the driver at Eton Vale.

WHEN a Cambooya man drove into a service station on the New England Highway at Eton Vale last week, little did he know police would notice he allegedly had no number plates.

Clifton police spoke to the 35-year-old at the service station.

"He told us he had an unregistered vehicle and was disqualified,” police said.

The man was issued with two traffic infringement notices and given a notice to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court for driving while disqualified.

He also had his car immobised for seven days.