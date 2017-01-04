29°
Man killed after being struck by truck

4th Jan 2017 2:43 AM Updated: 7:58 AM
Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a truck.
Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a truck.

UPDATE: POLICE have confirmed the man who was struck by a truck in Warwick overnight was a 41-year-old from Rothwell in the north of Brisbane.

Police say a witness reported seeing the man walking in the northbound outer lane of the Cunningham Highway when he was struck.

Police investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.

EARLIER: A MAN in his 40s has died after being struck by a truck in Warwick overnight.

Police said the man was walking along Victoria Street when he was hit by the truck while entering the intersection of Albion Street (Cunningham Highway) and Victoria Street about 10pm on Tuesday night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound lanes of the Cunningham Highway remained closed into the early hours of Wednesday morning as the Forensic Crash Unit continues investigations into the incident.

But authorities later reported on Twitter the area had been cleared.

The fatal accident comes after chaos erupted on the Cunningham Hwy as four separate incidents played out within minutes on a 200m stretch.

Emergency crews were first called to three blazes south of Gladfield after a caravan lost its wheel and sparked several roadside fires.

The vehicle continued driving despite the lost wheel, causing sparks to fly into the dry grass that lines the highway.

Two fire crews responded, however a third engine was called out only minutes later, after a van hit a drain pipe.

Two ambulances responded to treat the family travelling in the van, and while the crews were at the scene a passing ute pulled over

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  cunningham highway editors picks fatal accident police truck warwick

Man killed after being struck by truck

Man killed after being struck by truck

UPDATE: Police say a witness reported seeing the man walking in the northbound outer lane of the Cunningham Highway when he was struck.

