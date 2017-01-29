Man missing for night after car accident near Clifton

A man and his passenger were lucky to escape when the vehicle they were in hit a tree and caught fire at Clifton. The passenger was missing for the night.

A MAN was found almost 10 hours after going missing after he was injured when a vehicle split in two after hitting a tree in an accident near Clifton.

Late Saturday, a vehicle split in two and half of it caught fire after it hit a tree on the Pratten Ryeford Rd at Sandy Camp, west of Clifton. The driver was taken to Toowoomba Base Hospital with a broken leg and his passenger was missing throughout the night and turned up at a farm house at 8am today.

As reported this morning, the accident was at 10.15pm Saturday at Sandy Camp.

Capt Peter McKenzie, of the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service Clifton station, said the alarm was only raised through 000 after some people driving past noticed a little fire on the side of the Pratten Ryeford Rd and turned back to investigate.

"They thought it was a grass fire but found the front part of the car and the engine on fire on the eastern side of the road and the back half of the car on the western side of the road with the driver thrown out and on the ground three metres from the car," Capt McKenzie said.

"The driver said initially he thought he was by himself and then said his cousin was in the car with him and that they had been fishing near the Talgai Weir."

The fire was put out by the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crew from Clifton and they were joined by QFRS crews from Allora and Toowoomba and police in searching for the missing man.

The State Emergency Service was called in this morning to search for the missing man but he turned up at a farmhouse at 8am. The farmhouse was south from where the accident happened towards Talgai Weir.

Capt McKenzie said the passenger had a gash to his ankle.

"If you see anything untoward, have a look. There is not a lot of traffic on that road at night and the driver could have laid there for hours if the people who turned back had driven on," he said.