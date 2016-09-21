17°
Man propositions Warwick cop with a kiss

Molly Glassey | 21st Sep 2016 4:36 PM
Attempted kisser Jamie Andrew Bell chuckled as police prosecutor Sergeant Ken Wiggan explained to the the court how the heartbreak began.
Attempted kisser Jamie Andrew Bell chuckled as police prosecutor Sergeant Ken Wiggan explained to the the court how the heartbreak began.

A WARWICK court has heard an unusual tale of unrequited affection, with a man facing the magistrate after trying to steal a kiss from two Warwick police officers.

Attempted kisser Jamie Andrew Bell chuckled as police prosecutor Sergeant Ken Wiggan explained to the the court how the heartbreak began.

Sgt Wiggan said police were called to an Albion St business by the 25-year-old's girlfriend, over concerns he was behaving erratically.

When police arrived, Bell had fled to the Gardens Galore carpark and was sitting on the kerb.

Sgt Ken Wiggan told the court that within the space of a few minutes Bell went from threatening to kill the responding police, to attempting to woo them.

"He said to police, 'you touch me and I'll kill you',” Sgt Wiggan said.

Police noted the Warwick man had cuts on his head, and an ambulance was called.

When asked where police could take him home to, Bell became abusive and swore at the officers.

Then the tides turned, and the once aggressive man approached Senior Constable Ian Buckmaster, asking for a kiss.

When he was turned down, he moved on to the other police officer, saying "I'm going to give you a kiss”.

Magistrate Anne Thacker halted the proceedings, and asked for clarification as to whether it was indeed Snr Const Buckmaster - the male police officer who towered at more than 6 feet tall - who Bell had tried to kiss.

"He's the world's biggest cop,” Sgt Wiggan said of his co-worker.

"But he's not that good looking.”

Bell told the court the only explanation he had for the behaviour was going off anxiety and depression medication.

He reassured Ms Thacker he was again taking his medication.

The 25-year-old went on to tell the court he did not remember anything from the afternoon, and stayed in the Warwick watchhouse until 6am the next morning.

"I'm sorry.... it was not acceptable,” he said.

Ms Thacker agreed, lecturing the man on the important role police played in the community.

"That's terrible behaviour to people trying to help you,” she said

Bell was fined $500 for the public nuisance charge and $300 for obstructing police.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  court, police, warwick

