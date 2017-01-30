Man stable in hospital after harrowing Clifton crash

A man was lucky to escape when the car he was driving left the road, hit a tree and caught fire at Clifton.

A MAN who was reported missing for 10 hours after a serious traffic crash Saturday night has been discharged from hospital.

A Toowoomba Hospital spokesman said the man had been released from hospital where he had undergone treatment for injuries received in the crash.

He was the second of two people taken to hospital after a suspected high-speed collision with a tree tore a vehicle in half, with one part catching fire.

The second man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood he suffered a broken leg in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash which occurred on Pratten Ryeford Rd at Sandy Camp, west of Clifton, about 10.15pm Sunday.

