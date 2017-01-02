Man to face court on charge of assaulting police

Police transported the man from Oman Ama to the Warwick Watchhouse before he was released on bail.

A 25-year-old man from Oman Ama will face Inglewood Magistrates Court on February 2 after allegedly being found drunk in a public place overnight Saturday.

Inglewood police said the man was found on the Inglewood to Stanthorpe Rd at Oman Ama at midnight Saturday.

"He was getting a lift with someone, was allegedly drunk and got out of the vehicle,” police said.

"A member of the public called the ambulance out of concern for the man's welfare and ambulance officers called police.”

While Inglewood police were driving the man to the Warwick Watchhouse, he allegedly grabbed at an officer's shoulder. He was later released on bail.

The man has been charged with assaulting police and being drunk in a public place.