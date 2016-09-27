Mani-mess: drugs, booze and the $500 taxi ride

Having a little boogie to Aussie hip hop artist Master Wolf at the Manifest Music Festival.

MORE than 70 people were charged during a police blitz at the Manifest music festival near Warwick.

Acting Senior Sergeant Jeremy Sheldrick, the Queensland Police Darling Downs district tactician, said 27 drug drivers, two drink drivers, 16 drug offenders, five unlicensed drivers and 24 reckless drivers were nabbed over the weekend.

Police say the number of charges were up from last year's festival.

"There were quite a number charged on Friday, a drug detection dog from Brisbane was at Cherrabah on Friday and that led to some charges," Snr Sgt Sheldrick said.

"The vast majority were picked up then, and then there were dribs and drabs for the rest of the weekend."

Most of the drug drivers were picked up under the influence of cannabis and MDMA.

"The drivers charged for drink driving were at the lower end of the scale, but still over," Snr Sgt Sheldrick said.

He said anyone charged with drink driving or drug driving at Cherrabah had to find alternative transport home.

"I understand one person charged caught a taxi to Brisbane at a cost of $500," he said.

The operation at Cherrabah, Elbow Valley, included officers from many district stations, as well as the Roadside Drug Test Unit from Brisbane, Tactical Crime Squad from Toowoomba, and Road Policing Command units from Warwick and Toowoomba.

Act Snr Sgt Sheldrick said the festival attracted an estimated crowd of 700.

"While the event was officially expected to finish on Sunday night, the operation was ongoing and police would be continuing their presence (yesterday)," he said.

Up to 15 officers at a time were on duty at Manifest.

Some of those charged at the weekend are due to front Warwick Magistrates Court on October 31.