Market gives a spin to holiday gift

HOMESPUN: The first Christmas Markets will come to The Summit business Bridget Bunchy on December 10.

IF YOU are looking for a unique Christmas gift for that special someone, look no further than right here on the Southern Downs.

The Summit business Bridget Bunchy will host a Homespun Twilight Christmas Market on December 10, the perfect place to get your hands on a one-of-a kind present.

Isabella Torrisi is the brains behind the boutique business which will help Christmas shoppers get their hands on bespoke local products.

"With the Homespun Christmas Markets we're really hoping to present a fun outing for Christmas shopping,” Mrs Torrisi said.

"That way people can move away from the ordinary and rushed experience of Christmas gift buying.

"I started the business about two and a half years ago and from fairly small beginnings it's grown fairly organically with the people who have come in with what they've made, such that we've more than doubled in size.

"I have done a few markets before like the Summit Heart Markets and a smaller vintage market.

"For this one, it will be a slightly smaller scale and a bit more intimate.

"Our focus is really on homemade gifts and having those elements that create a nice market atmosphere.”

With the countdown to Christmas ticking down quickly, Mrs Torrisi said all stallholders were locked in and ready to spruik their wares.

"We'll have 11 stalls inside as well as the shop itself which feature about 50 different local artists in the 300 sqm floor space,” she said.

"Because we're mostly indoors, this will be an all-weather event people can enjoy even if the typical storms rip through.

"There will be lot of different products available from local artists, as well as jewellery soaps and scarves to name a few.

"We have a diverse range in the shop of mosaic, pottery, crochet - all the traditional making skills done with a bit of a modern twist.

"It also means we'll have something unique for everyone because many of our artists are either making a one-of-a-kind or small batch item.

"You won't have to worry about whether someone already has it.”

Food and drink will be available throughout the evening for market-goers to enjoy.

"There will be a craft station for kids to make something,” Mrs Torrisi said.

"We'll have a local DJ coming to bust out some Christmas tunes, and we're planning on decking out our space with twinkly lights.

"We'll also have free gift wrapping using recycled options, and demonstrations of how you can wrap your gift yourself, as well as access to our free room for materials people have donated.”

The Homespun Twilight Christmas Markets will run from 5-8pm on December 10 at Bridget Bunchy, 117 Granite Belt Dr, The Summit.

For more information, go to bridgetbunchy.com.au or phone 0418957227.