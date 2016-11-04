Markets making tracks for historic rail precinct

OPEN MARKET: Stallholder Marlene Pickard and Southern Downs Steam Railway secretary Bob Amos preparing to welcome stallholders and visitors to the new markets at the railway precinct tomorrow.

WARWICK residents are urged to have their cash at the ready to make some choice buys at the first Southern Downs Steam Railway Markets.

Held inside the sandstone goods shed, SDSR secretary Bob Amos said the markets were housed in the perfect backdrop at the historical railway precinct.

"The building was constructed around 1880 and it is the only sandstone goods shed in Queensland,” Mr Amos said.

"It really is a treasure of Warwick and it's not every day people are able to come in and see the building so I would encourage visitors to head along to the markets.

"It had been difficult to open up the space to the public for events and we're doing our best to try and make these markets permanent.

Organiser Marlene Pickard said there would be a variety of stallholders at tomorrow's market, from photography to fishing lures.

"We'll have a good array of stalls for the first markets,” Mrs Pickard said.

"Chris McFerran will be bringing photography prints, there will be a few different craft and jewellery stalls, giftware and collectables.

"We'll have honey, jams and preserves and a bit of homemade treats as well as produce, plants, chook food and even fishing lures.

"I do think it's going to help that it's not on the same weekend as the Uber Markets though we're still working hard to make it a permanent thing.

"So far though we're very happy with the way it's going and the weather's looking to be great for the markets tomorrow,” she said.

Entry to the markets from 8am to 2pm is free, while later in the evening visitors can return to the goods shed for a jazz performance from 6pm for $5.

Mr Amos said not only was the building a historical wonder, the space also had great acoustics for the concert.

"We'll be hosting Aperitif jazz band, a fairly well known local ensemble, for their second last performance,” he said.

"We'll have a barbecue, tea and coffee and soft drinks running from 10am until the markets close, and then picking back up at about 5.30pm for the concert, as well as a bar with beer and wine available.”

For more information, phone Marlene on 46618878.