Maryvale man allegedly goes on stealing rampage in Warwick

A MARYVALE man is currently in the Warwick Watchhouse after allegedly stealing from four Palmerin St businesses yesterday.

Police said the 40-year-old went to Bunnings and three Rose City Shoppingworld stores, stealing hats, a phone case and alcohol among other items.

The Warwick Police had been investigating the string of matters yesterday afternoon, when they were called to Warwick Hospital for a public nuisance incident.

Nurses called police after the alleged thief showed up emergency room and started acting irrationally.

Police arrested the Maryvale man and took him to the Warwick Watchhouse.

He is expected to be charged this afternoon with stealing and entering a premises and commit indictable offences.