Maryvale ready for a fun trip to Inglewood for cup

DRIVE: Andrew Ryan will bowl for Maryvale-Condamine at Inglewood tomorrow.

CRICKET: Maryvale- Condamine captain Andrew Ryan reckons the drive to Inglewood works wonders for his cricket team.

But Maryvale has a few players out this weekend for its Condamine Cup game and he expects a tough game against an Inglewood team that has been in form.

"We have won our games at Inglewood on our last two or three trips west,” he said.

Ryan said two of the Inglewood batsmen his side needed to dismiss early tomorrow were keeper Jamien Smith and Shane Hooper.

"Jamien can hang around for a fair while and Shane can score quickly and go on and make a big 100,” Ryan said.

"Our guys don't mind a bit of a road trip.

"We usually spend half an hour at the Karara Hotel on the way home but we will have a designated driver for each car.”

Maryvale will be without Kevin, Kieran, Pat Bourke and Scott McLennan.

"With Pat out, Jason Steketee is likely to keep wickets or junior Pat Gordon if he plays,” Ryan said.

Regular opening bowlers Dave Walker and Michael Bourke will play.

The Ryan brothers, Andrew and Josh, are set to come on first and second change.

McLennan is arguably the most economical bowler in Warwick and the captain will be hoping Walker will be able to bowl some economical overs.

Inglewood are the most improved side in the competition this season.

A number of the Inglewood Roosters rugby league players have joined up with the Inglewood Roos in cricket.

Hooper already has a century this season and Aden Howard is proving to be one of the most improved players in the competition.

See previews on other Warwick games tomorrow.