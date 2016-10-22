Massive closing down sale at RM Williams Warwick

RM WILLIAMS in Rose City Shoppingworld is currently packed with customers (and it's with reason).

In light of news the store would be vacating the shopping centre and not returning, they've slashed prices on just about all their products.

Currently, all apparel is half price, and belts and hats are 30% off.

Today is the last day RM Williams will be open in Warwick.

It is understood the closure of the Warwick store was planned to allow the resources to be pooled for the new Toowoomba store.

Rose City Shoppingworld centre manager Jason Gard said he too was unable to give a statement at this time.

"We only became aware recently that they are vacating and we're still working through the process," he said.

"We're still waiting on responses at this time as well."