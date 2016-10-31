Massive crowd for Warwick Rodeo across the week

Swanfels rider Lane Grayson scores 71 in front of a large Warwick hometown crowd in saddle bronc at the Warwick Rodeo.

DR John Kiss believes the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society has to plan for even bigger crowds in the future after crowd numbers increased this year.

The society president said going on the regular gauges the society used, his estimate was the crowd was a record 35,000 across the week.

"The ground has never been so full, such is the passion for the rodeo, the rain did not deter any patrons," he said.

"We had exactly double the people in the main bar area on Saturday night compared to last year and had to bring in extra alcohol. The show society canteen ran out of food.

"The comment has been made by a well-known campdraft identity that the event is no longer a campdraft and rodeo, it is a Rodeo and Campdraft Spectacular.

"We have to go back to the drawing board and plan for an even bigger crowd, this is a major Australian sporting event."

Dr Kiss spoke of the great co-operation between the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society and the Australian Professional Rodeo Association, the organisation which hosted its national finals for a second year as part of the rodeo.

"Our live streaming was watched by four times the numbers compared to last year, this will be the growth area in the future. Live streaming is an income stream for the society," he said.