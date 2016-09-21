17°
Massive sinkhole causes havoc on major highway

Jonno Colfs
| 21st Sep 2016 11:27 AM

BREAKING: A large sinkhole has opened up on a major Darling Downs highway after heavy rains in the region, causing havoc for motorists.

The hole, which is reported to be more than a traffic lane wide, is located on the Cunningham Highway about 15km east of Goondiwindi and is causing traffic disruptions.

Concerned motorists phoned police to report the cavernous highway hole.

Police and the Department of Transport and Main Roads are on the scene and traffic is closed in both directions.

Heavy rain over the past has led to many hazardous potholes opening up on roads and people are being urged to drive with care.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  cunningham highway, darling downs, editors picks, sinkhole

