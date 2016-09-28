24°
News

Mayor tackles age old issues

Colin Dobie | 28th Sep 2016 7:13 AM
FUTURE PLANS: Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie speaks to members of the Rose City Warwick Probus Club.
FUTURE PLANS: Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie speaks to members of the Rose City Warwick Probus Club. Colin Dobie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MAYOR Tracy Dobie has outlined how she plans to make Warwick a more accessible community for its ageing residents.

Cr Dobie briefed Rose City Warwick Probus Club on her first six months in office, covering a wide range of topics.

Initiatives being undertaken were addressed, against the background of each councillor's portfolio of responsibility.

Leaving time for questions, 40 minutes elapsed as members of the Probus Club tabled many issues.

One such issue was 'ageism', defined as 'negative stereotypes, prejudice and/or discrimination against elderly people'. Questions on the existence or otherwise of such institutionalised prejudice in the region, Cr Dobie responded with figures that raised considerable interest.

She reported that the average age of council employees was in the 50s.

"As employees retire, we hope eventually to be able to engage apprentices. Is this favouring young over old? I don't think so, merely redressing the balance to some extent and it makes sense to balance the vigor of youth with the experience of the older employees,” she said.

Cr Dobie went on to say there are much more important matters to hand.

"Warwick is an old town,” she said. "In many ways it was built before any consideration of concepts such as 'ageism'.

"There are very few amenities for the elderly, such as access ramps and lifts. It is something council has to consider in the future.”

Referring to the approaching International Day of Older Persons, Cr Dobie remarked that the day was an opportunity for anyone to "put forward ideas on how council can contribute to the sustainability of our region generally”.

Warwick Daily News
WIRAC's new transfer hoist lifts spirits

WIRAC's new transfer hoist lifts spirits

LIFE has just been made a little easier for Warwick man Sinclair Byrne and his mum Jean.

Council secures $100,000 for public projects

JAZZ UP YOUR IDEA: The Jumpers and Jazz in July committee was one of the recipients of last year's Regional Arts Development Fund grants.

$100,000 in arts fund up for grabs on the Southern Downs.

Traffic disruptions on major Warwick road this morning

Workmen close one lane on Albion St, Warwick.

WORKMEN have blocked one lane of a major Warwick road this morning.

Mayor tackles age old issues

FUTURE PLANS: Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie speaks to members of the Rose City Warwick Probus Club.

Warwick to become more accessible for our seniors.

Local Partners

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Community clubs are good at what they do. They are not so good at telling the world about what they do, as Clubs Queensland CEO Doug Flockhart explains.

10 fascinating facts you need to know about the new $5 note

The new $5 note.

What does our new $5 note look like?

Olympic medallist to commentate at Morgan Park

Olympic medallist Wayne Roycroft will be in Warwick this weekend.

Warwick course gets thumbs up from Olympic medallist

Latest deals and offers

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

Jogging Tom Hanks crashes wedding in Central Park

IS this the icing on the wedding cake?

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

A scene from the movie Storks.

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

Cottage On 1,012sqm With Dual Road Access

11 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $179,000

Great value 2 bedroom cottage with the potential to convert to 3 bedrooms. Large kitchen has an eat-in meals area, spacious lounge room has wood and gas heating.

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $265,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

First to Inspect will Buy

23 Fairway Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $265,000

If you are in the market for a quality brick and tile home in a sought after area that is priced to sell this one is for you. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, master...

Magnificent Queenslander On 11 Hectares Minutes From Warwick

L26 Kingsleigh Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

5 2 4 $795,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander on approximately 26 acres located just minutes from Warwick's CBD Homestead 5 spacious bedrooms plus 2 sunrooms Open plan...

&quot;Bundaleer&quot; Spacious Parkland like Setting on 4705m2

9 Bundaleer Drive, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 4 $519,000

This well presented family home situated in sought after area close to the cbd on an elevated 4705m2 block with established parkland like grounds and gardens.

Quality Property

Warwick 4370

House 5 2 7 $ 595,000

Executive 5 bedroom plus office brick and tile in a prestige area with panoramic rural views. Set in established landscaped gardens on 4000 m with 3 x 4 bay sheds...

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $277,500

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Affordable Land

0 Peter Street, Leyburn 4365

Residential Land Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just ... $35,000

Affordable land in the quiet friendly Historic Village of Leyburn - just 45 minutes West of Warwick and 45 minutes South West of Toowoomba. Leyburn has a school...

Walk to City Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans * open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas heater * separate family...

Beautifully Presented

4A Short Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 5 $249,000

Endless potential awaits you with this classic home overlooking the Condamine River with gorgeous views from the spacious deck to the Racecourse. Representing a...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Rural properties expected to soar as investors seek income

Rural properties are should become highly sought after

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.