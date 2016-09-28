Mayor tackles age old issues

MAYOR Tracy Dobie has outlined how she plans to make Warwick a more accessible community for its ageing residents.

Cr Dobie briefed Rose City Warwick Probus Club on her first six months in office, covering a wide range of topics.

Initiatives being undertaken were addressed, against the background of each councillor's portfolio of responsibility.

Leaving time for questions, 40 minutes elapsed as members of the Probus Club tabled many issues.

One such issue was 'ageism', defined as 'negative stereotypes, prejudice and/or discrimination against elderly people'. Questions on the existence or otherwise of such institutionalised prejudice in the region, Cr Dobie responded with figures that raised considerable interest.

She reported that the average age of council employees was in the 50s.

"As employees retire, we hope eventually to be able to engage apprentices. Is this favouring young over old? I don't think so, merely redressing the balance to some extent and it makes sense to balance the vigor of youth with the experience of the older employees,” she said.

Cr Dobie went on to say there are much more important matters to hand.

"Warwick is an old town,” she said. "In many ways it was built before any consideration of concepts such as 'ageism'.

"There are very few amenities for the elderly, such as access ramps and lifts. It is something council has to consider in the future.”

Referring to the approaching International Day of Older Persons, Cr Dobie remarked that the day was an opportunity for anyone to "put forward ideas on how council can contribute to the sustainability of our region generally”.