27°
News

McCulkin murder accused's terrifying jailhouse confession

Sherele Moody
| 17th Nov 2016 5:10 AM
Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.
Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CLOSE to tears, an "upset” and "agitated” Garry Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois made a jailhouse confession in which he feared being extradited to Joh Bjelke-Petersen's Queensland where he faced life behind bars for an alleged triple murder - or death at the hands of his associate Vincent O'Dempsey.

Mr Dubois and Mr O'Dempsey are accused of the murder of 34-year-old Barbara McCulkin and the rape and murder of her daughters Vicki, 13, and 11-year-old Leanne 42 years ago.

The Highgate Hill family disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974.

Mr Dubois, from Torbanlea, has pleaded not guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court to one charge of deprivation of liberty, two of rape and three charges of murder.

Mr O'Dempsey, a 78-year-old Warwick resident, is scheduled to face trial next year.

Former South Australian police officers John Attwood and James Munro had the job of arresting Mr Dubois and ensuring he appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court for a July 1980 extradition hearing on drugs and failing to appear in court charges.

Mr Dubois became increasingly stressed while waiting in the holding cells not long before he was due to face the magistrate 36 years ago.

Mr Attwood told Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday that Mr Dubois said: "F**king hell this is stupid - murder, I don't believe it.”

"What's the use? No one can help me.

"Talking to you lot is not me - but grow a bit of dope and make a few bob.

"I'm guilty by association. I know O'Dempsey.

"If I blab I'm dead, and I'm dead if I don't.

"Christ, Joh's (Bjelke-Petersen) mob throw away the key for murder.”

Mr Attwood said Mr Dubois was on the verge of tears when he "sat alongside of me and shook his head” while repeatedly describing Mr O'Dempsey as "f**king mad”.

"F**king murder - I can't believe it. I'm guilty because I know O'Dempsey.”

"I'm dead if I say anything. He's mad. He likes doing it. He's a mad f**king dog. When I get back there, it's goodbye world.

"He's f**king mad. I don't believe it - murder.

"You don't know him either. He's a mad f**king dog. I'm f**king dead if I say anything.

"Don't you think I would (say something) if I could - what about me seeing the kid (Mr Dubois's daughter) in court and knowing I'll never see her or (wife) Jan again.”

Mr Attwood's colleague James Munro said it took a crew of special taskforce, major crime and uniformed officers to apprehend Mr Dubois at his Christie's Beach home in SA.

"We surrounded the house,” Mr Munro recalled.

"A struggle ensued.

"A (police) shotgun was produced.

"We all struggled together and apprehended him.”

Mr Attwood told the court he remembered Mr Dubois's "unforgettable” comment about the gun.

"(He said) 'If I had got hold of the shotgun it would have been World War III',” Mr Attwood said.

Back at the police station, Mr Munro and Mr Attwood did a short interview with their suspect.

Mr Munro asked Mr Dubois if he knew Mrs McCulkin's estranged husband Robert William 'Billy' McCulkin.

Mr Attwood told the court Mr Dubois replied: "He (Mr McCulkin) fancies himself as some sort of gangster.”

"I met them (Mrs McCulkin and her daughters) and hardly knew them,” Mr Dubois said.

When asked if he knew anything about the alleged murders, Mr Dubois told the officers: "I don't know anything about it.”

"You know me, I don't talk.

"Come on, you know me better than that.”

The court has heard that the McCulkins may have had some knowledge of the Whiskey Au Go Go nightclub blaze that killed 15 people in 1973.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith told the court last week that Garry Dubois, Mr O'Dempsey and three other men were behind the torching of the Torino nightclub about 10 days before the Whiskey Au Go Go went up in flames.

The accused feared their involvement in the Torino blaze could see them linked to the Whiskey fire.

On Monday Garry Dubois's brother Paul claimed that during a phone conversation, Garry Dubois said: "Barbara McCulkin had information on O'Dempsey that he felt could've got him 20 years and this is how he dealt with it”.

Mr Meredith has said the prosecution's case is not that Mrs McCulkin was blackmailing O'Dempsey.

However, he said her knowledge of the two fires may have been a motive for her death.

The McCulkins' bodies have not been found.

The trial continues before Justice Peter Applegarth.

Witness drinking with friend who made 'murder' revelation

A NEW South Wales Northern Rivers man claims he was told who killed the McCulkin family in 1974.

Douglas Meredith told a Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday that a man called Tommy Hamilton told him Vincent O'Dempsey murdered 34-year-old Barbara and her daughters.

Mr Hamilton also allegedly said Mr O'Dempsey and Garry Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois raped 13-year-old Vicki and 11-year-old Leanne McCulkin.

Mr Meredith said he, Mr Hamilton and a man called Peter Burns were high on drugs and alcohol one evening in 1974 when the conversation about the alleged murders took place.

"We'd been on the drink and smoking pot ... for quite some period of time,” the elderly father of two said.

"Vincent O'Dempsey's name came up.

"Tommy said 'What are you doing mucking around with him? He murdered the McCulkins. And they raped the children.

"He (Hamilton) told me Vincent O'Dempsey murdered them and he and Shorty raped the children.

"Garry Dubois told him (Hamilton), sometime after the murders when it was all finished.

"I don't know exactly when it (the conversation between Mr Dubois and Mr Hamilton) happened but it was after they'd done it.”

Mr Hamilton disappeared in 1975 and is presumed murdered.

What Garry Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois allegedly told South Australian police in July 1980.

"F**king hell this is stupid. Murder, I don't believe it.

"What's the use, no one can help me.

"Talking to you lot is not me. But grow a bit of dope and make a few bob.

"I'm guilty by association.

"I know (Vincent) O'Dempsey - that's it.

"I hardly knew them (the McCulkins).

"If I blab I'm dead and I'm dead if I don't.

"I'll be an old man if I get out.

"They throw away the key for murder.

"He's mad you know, f**king crims.

"Christ Joh's mob throw away the key for murder.

"If I talk I'm dead.

"I've got to cop it.

"I have to live with him in jail. I'm dead if I talk.

"It's hopeless.

"I can't say anything.

"I'll have to go and listen to what they've (Queensland police) got to say and hope it's not enough or I get a break - that's all I can do.

"If I blab I'm dead and I'll be an old man in jail if I don't.

"F**king murder - I can't believe it. I'm guilty because I know O'Dempsey.

"I'm dead if I say anything. He's mad. He likes doing it.

He's a mad f**king dog.

"When I get back there, it's goodbye world.

"I wish he had taken me out at the house.

"I hardly knew the McCulkins.

"I'm guilty by association. A bit of dope and make ends meet (but) murder it's not my bag.

"He's f**king mad.

"I don't believe it - murder.

"You don't know him either.

"He's a mad f**king dog.

"I'm fucking dead if I say anything - can you give me one of your smokes?

"Don't you think I would if I could (speak to police).

"What about me seeing the kid (Mr Dubois's daughter) in court and knowing I'll never see her or Jan (his wife) again.

"I can't say anything.

"They know I'm staunch and not an imbecile.”

-ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  douglas meredith editors pick garry reginald dubois leanne mcculkin mcculkin murders 'shorty' dubois trevor mcgrath vicki mcculkin vincent o'dempsey whiskey au go go whiskey au go go fire

Hoping for a payrise? There could be a long wait ahead

Hoping for a payrise? There could be a long wait ahead

Four years ago, the average worker was given a pay rise every 12 months. Now it's much longer.

Gold Coast and back, just for Pig and Calf Sale

DAY TRIPPER: Sheila Perks made the trip from the Gold Coast to visit the Warwick Pig and Calf Sales.

AN EARLY 6.30am start and quick stop at a Maccas on the Gold Coast.

Meeting high expectations

FIRST LADY: Marina Clarke is the first female principal at Warwick East State School.

Marina Clarke is the first female principal at Warwick East School.

Family living the sweet life

SWEET TEAM: Kate Tilbrook with her partner Daniel Wearne and son, William.

THOSE who know me will be quick to share I'm a bit of a granny.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Clift v Sudall battle for championship this weekend

Warwick driver Matt Clift leads Bob Sudall in a race in the Queensland Motor Racing Championships and the pair will battle it out in a tough field this weekend at Morgan Park.

Warwick driver going for a state title

Major economic boost to Warwick

Australian polocrosse trio Farann Mathie, Ryle Waugh and Luke Saul with Warwick Polocrosse Club president Les Fraser and Mayor Tracy Dobie at The Coffee Club before national squad games this year at Morgan Park.

Warwick economy set for major boost

Eighty-four karts racing at Sandy Creek Raceway today

The young kids go round Sandy Creek Raceway in the Cadet 12s class on Saturday.

Karting club meeting on Sunday

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

ACTOR Bug Hall talks about bringing the history of the iconic motorcycle brand to life in Harley and the Davidsons.

  • TV

  • 17th Nov 2016 7:00 AM

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Immaculate Executive Residence

11 Flynn Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This immaculately presented property with manicured landscaped gardens and a spacious home for the whole family. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Views - Large Block -Close to School and Shop

52 King Street, Yangan 4371

House 3 1 1 $345,000

Three bedrooms * large family / rumpus room * lounge has air conditioner and gas outlet for heating * air conditioner in spacious main bedroom * kitchen meals with...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Rural Retreat in the Mountains

1698 Inverramsay Road, Goomburra 4362

Rural 5 1 2 $449,000

This unique 33.23 acre lifestyle property situated in the picturesque Goomburra Valley with views to the Main Range National Park. Features a 5 bedroom double...

Creek Frontage

0 Harts Road, Thanes Creek 4370

Rural 0 0 $145000

Ideal rural lifestyle property that would suit an extended family. Thanes Creek is 40 km west of Warwick. Here is 16.08 hectares (40 acres) that has frontage to...

4 Bedroom Timber Home

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $199,500

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 337,500

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!