McCulkin trial: Jury deliberations begin in 'murder' case

Sherele Moody
| 24th Nov 2016 12:45 PM
Garry Dubois as a young man.
Garry Dubois as a young man.

SUPREME Court Justice Peter Applegarth has informed the McCulkin 'murder and rape' trial jury they may consider alternate verdicts of manslaughter.

The jury has started deliberations in the trial of Garry Reginald 'Shorty' Dubois who has pleaded not guilty to one charge of deprivation of liberty, two of rape and three charges of murder.

The charges relate to the disappearance of Highgate Hill mother Barbara McCulkin, 34, and her daughters, Vicki, 13, and Leanne, 11, 42 years ago.

The Crown alleges that Mr Dubois and 79-year-old Warwick man Vincent O'Dempsey abducted the family and drove them to the bush sometime after 10.30pm on January 16, 1974.

On arrival at the unknown location, Mr O'Dempsey is alleged to have separated Mrs McCulkin from her daughters and strangled her to death.

The two men are then accused of raping both girls before they were allegedly murdered and buried with their mother.

The trial has been running for almost three weeks during which the jury heard evidence from more than 40 witnesses.

Mr O'Dempsey will face trial in May.  

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  court crime mcculkin mcculkin murders

SUPREME Court Justice Peter Applegarth has informed the McCulkin 'murder and rape' trial jury they may consider alternate verdicts of manslaughter.

