Meet new kids on the block

HALF THE CREW: Chris Sharpe, Maegan Campbell, David Rentell, James Mainey and Julie Watson are five of 10 new faces at Warwick State High.

TEN new teachers have been added to the roll call at Warwick State High School.

Some are fresh-faced graduates while others, like the newest addition to the special education department James Turner, have years of experience under their belt.

"I've come from a special school in Brisbane,” Mr Turner said.

"We spent five years in a remote Aboriginal community teaching, but came back for our baby

"My wife and I moved to Warwick, and she's teaching at Warwick West State School.

"We came out for a change and our five-year-old started Prep last week.”

Maths and science teacher Julie Watson had "plenty of jobs” before she decided to study teaching at USQ.

"I live at Warwick and I'm a Warwick person,” she said.

"I've just graduated, and I'm so happy to be here.”

The school has also welcomed a few "sports-mad” teachers hoping to teach students a few things on the field.

New maths and science teacher Maegan Campbell came from Chinchilla State High School, and said futsal was her game of choice.

"I'm looking forward to fustsal, and we're going to crush Assumption,” she said.

"I'm from Brisbane, worked there for a while, then went to Chinchilla and transferred here.”

Ms Campbell described her first week in the classroom as "chaotic”.

"The kids were excited, and we're getting into a new routine, so it was very busy, but it was a good week.”

David Rentell is a fresh graduate from Toowoomba, who finished at USQ last year.

"I'm glad I got offered Warwick,” he said.

"I started last Wednesday, and it's been going really well.”

Mr Rentell will be teaching maths-science, as will QUT graduate James Mainey.

"Us maths-science teachers are in high demand,” Mr Mainey said.

"I wanted to get out of the city, and it was a permanent job so I'm happy I landed up here.”