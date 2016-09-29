Meet then beat the Kick the Kilos leader

MACHINE: Wayne Schnitzerling is at the top of the Kick the Kilos leaderboard.

WHETHER you want to kick some kilos, or exercise your competitive side, this is the pro athlete you are up against.

Wayne Schnitzerling is fit enough to run from Warwick to Clifton, saying after years of training is body is at the point where it could tackle a marathon.

"I've been running about three years now,” he said.

"Swimming is my strength and running is my weakness, so I try to run more.”

Mr Schnitzerling has used Strava for five years, and has already run 1598km this year.

He's completed 143 runs, done so for 1444 hours and does an average of 56km per week since January this year.

"I joined the Kick the Kilos campaign because I was already using Strava and I do a lot of kilometers.”

At 5am every morning, Mr Schnitzerling is out of bed and in his sports gear.

"If it's raining, I run. If it's cold, I run. And if it's nice and warm, I'll go for a ride,” he said.

"I just have see how I feel and what the conditions are like.

"The main thing is I just get out the house and run where I feel.

"If I feel like staying on the flat, I run on the river and then get to see some friendly faces.”

The accomplished triathlete won the Dalby Open Elite grade triathlon earlier this year, placed fourth in the Toowoomba Tri Series and is a frequent competitor at Goondiwindi's gruelling Hell of the West triathlon.

When he's after a run that isn't too tough, he partakes in parkrun.

"I make a point of not running to be the leader at parkrun,” he said.

"I'm just a social runner most of the time.”

While Mr Schniterling takes his training very seriously, he said one of the greatest drawcards of running was getting out and meeting people.

"I run for iron man training, but then if I go for a river run I can end up stopping and chatting to someone in the middle of it.”

Mr Schnitzerling said while he is constantly training, swimming will always come first for the accomplished athlete.

Think you can give Mr Schnitzerling a run for his money? Sign up for The Warwick Daily News Kick the Kilos Club on Strava.

There are currently 60 runners in the Warwick Daily News Kick the Kilos club, with 42 activities and the longest distance run 23km.

Jenny Watt is coming in second on the leaderboard with 19.9km under her belt this week.

Cam Slater sits in third with 18.4km.