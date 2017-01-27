Meet Warwick's newest citizens

PROUD MOMENT: Eduarda Aranja Ferreira, Daniela Viera de Araujo and Joao Dossantos celebrated their first Australia Day as citizens.

EIGHT Warwick residents celebrated Australia Day with new, exciting titles; that of Australian citizens.

Eduarda Aranja Ferreira and her parents Daniela Viera de Araujo and Joao Dossantos moved to Australia from Brazil nine years ago, and said the moment they stepped on the Glengallan Homestead veranda to accept their citizenship was one filled with excitement.

"I was a little bit nervous,” Eduarda said.

The teenager was one of the youngest to accept her Australian Citizenship Certificate from Mayor Tracy Dobie in front of a crowd of hundreds at yesterday's Australia Day celebrations.

"I moved to Australia when I was only young, just five years old,” she said.

"I'm so happy here now.”

The family of three left a city of 1.3 million people to a town a one hundredth of that size.

Mr Dossantos said: "When we moved here we went to Ipswich then came to Warwick.

"We lived in Goiania, the capital city of Goias,” he said. "We left because I wanted to find better work.”

Now, the new Australian citizen is a full-time employee of John Dee.

"It's a very good job,” he said.

All agreed living in Australia was very different to Brazil, especially when it came to weather.

Eduarda said: "I think it is hotter in Australia”

Goiania rarely gets hotter than the high 30s in summer and drops to around the tens only when it is at its coldest.

Mr Dossantos agreed with his daughter.

"When it is hot in Australia , it is very very hot,” Mr Dossantos said.

"And when it is cold, it is very cold.

"But of course, we do not mind.”