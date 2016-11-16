Meeting high expectations

FIRST LADY: Marina Clarke is the first female principal at Warwick East State School.

WHEN Marina Clarke came to East State School as acting principal early last year, the last thing she expected to deal with was a runaway cow.

That was just what happened, when a bovine breakout from the nearby saleyards sent the school into lockdown.

Ms Clarke said the whole incident was hilarious in hindsight.

"An aide phoned to say a cow was on the loose in the school ground," she said.

"I thought she was having a lend of me.

"Sure enough though, this beast was running amok throughout the school, so we made sure everybody stayed inside until we got the situation under control.

"I saw the cow run past and then a couple of dogs ran past and in hot pursuit of all of them, a few red-faced farmers."

Ms Clarke said the cow eventually exited through a gate onto Fitzroy St.

"It took off in the direction of the highway," she said.

"Once again being pursued by dogs, utes and a handful of men.

"Hilarious, you don't see that every day."

Ms Clarke was recently appointed principal of Warwick East and upon taking the appointment became the first woman in the 152 year history of one of Queensland's oldest schools.

Ms Clarke's career began with her first teaching job in Weipa in far north Queensland, after growing up in Grafton and completing a Bachelor of Education at the University of New England in Armidale.

"I absolutely loved it in Weipa, it was a great lifestyle and a great experience for a first-year teacher, but it was pretty hard work back in those days," Ms Clarke said.

"After that I spent a few years in Cairns, where I was mentored by the school principal who earmarked me as a leader of the future.

"From there I was granted my first principalship in Windorah, which was a real shock to the system."

From there Ms Clarke was principal at Moonie for 17 years, before Glen Aplin, then Warwick East in 2015.

"Primary school children and so fresh and eager to learn and succeed," she said.

"I have high expectations of myself and all of the staff and students.

"I believe we all have a role to play in successful education, we to teach and the students to learn.

Ms Clarke said she'd like to see East continue giving all students the opportunity to make a difference irrespective of background.

"I want to ensure our high expectations are maintained, in teaching and in learning."