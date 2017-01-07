Memories of the historic Warwick Railway

ROYALTY: Warwick Railway Station during the visit of Edward, Prince of Wales in 1920.

DO YOU remember a time when the Warwick Train Station was a bustling gateway into the Rose City?

The heritage-listed railway station was built from c. 1881 to 1910s.

During its operation the rail station had many notable visitors including Edward VIII, Prince of Wales, and Prime Minister Billy Hughes.

By the 1960s, increased road competition and reduced railway traffic significantly diminished the significance of the station for the Rose City.

Passenger services to Wallangarra and Dirranbandi were withdrawn in 1972 and 1992 respectively, and Warwick now operates only as a freight station.

The station buildings were place on the Queensland Heritage Register in September 1999.