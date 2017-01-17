Men charged after serious assault

Two men will face Stanthorpe Court after a serious assault.

TWO men will face court after an assault which left a man with a fractured eye-socket and broken nose.

Acting senior sergeant Damian Grace said police were called to a Manning St, Stanthorpe home last Wednesday afternoon.

Sen Sgt Grace said a 23-year-old male resident seriously assaulted by two other men in the yard of the home shortly after 2pm.

"His mobile phone and BMX bike were stolen when the offenders left the scene,” he said.

He said the victim allegedly sustained a broken nose and fractured eye-socket.

Sen Sgt Grace said a Stanthorpe man, 32, and Ipswich man, 33, were arrested and charged with robbery and actual violence in company.

The Stanthorpe man was remanded in custody and both men are due to face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court next Wednesday.