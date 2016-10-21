Men's Shed welcomes $35,000 for new shed and solar system

THE Allora Men's Shed has warmly welcomed a $35,000 grant.

"Now we are the most appreciative recipient of a $35,000 grant from the Community Benefit Fund,” Group Secretary Stuart Campbell said.

The funds will be used to install a new shed and solar system at the Scout Hut site in Jubb Street.

Mr Campbell said "this is the culmination of an initial futuristic plan of inaugural AMS secretary Mrs Ros Cave for the AMS to relocate to and develop the new site.”

Men's Shed members have also erected a boundary fence on their property that is about to be completed and shed construction is expected to start early in the new year.

"The expansion will allow the present 22 members of the Allora Men's Shed to undertake activities precluded by the cramped conditions in our Herbert Street 'Old Fire Station' location,” Stuart said.

"Any men wishing to have a cuppa, 'chew the fat' and enjoy fellowship are welcome to call on Thursday and Saturday mornings.”

Community minded and supportive businessman Jon Constable owner of Allora Pharmacy donated an Impresso capsule coffee machine for the recent Men's Shed raffle.

Allora Men's Shed president Glenn Miller thanked all community members who so generously purchased tickets.

For further information please contact president Glenn Miller 0408 063 387 or secretary Stuart Campbell on 4666 3499.