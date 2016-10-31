Mess and destruction left at rodeo campgrounds

RESIDENTS have taken to social media to voice their disgust at the state of Australiana Park after the weekend's Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft.

The large park, which acted as a campground for visitors and competitors as well as an extra carpark, was left littered with rubbish and scarred with muddy burnouts.

Dozens of residents made their feelings clear on a post on the Warwick Classifieds Facebook page yesterday.

One resident said the state off Australiana Park on Sunday was disgusting from all the cowboys camping.

"Rubbish everywhere and the park grounds ripped up from all their utes," the resident said.

"You can see all this from the road and I'd hate to see what it looks like up close.

"Who covers the cost to clean this up and fix the grass?

"These cowboys come into our town for a week and have no respect for anything parks and businesses included. I just think it's b*******."

Historically the Southern Downs Regional Council has been responsible for the cleanup of the park after the rodeo.