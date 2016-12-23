Is that a meth pipe... Or are you just happy to see me?

Police noticed 'a bulge' at the front of the man's pants.

A WARWICK man had to be forcibly strip searched yesterday after police noticed 'a bulge' at the front of his pants.

Liam Jamieson Hoynes was pulled over on Guy St, moments after he left Warwick Magistrates Court on a drug driving charge.

Police asked the 23-year-old to expose what was in his pants, at which point he told them "they did not have power to conduct a search on him".

The asked him to step out of the car, and go to the closest public toilets so they could search the Warwick man in private.

He refused, yelling "I don't feel comfortable" and was immediately cuffed and taken to the watch house.

Once there, he racked up three charges after failing to comply with police orders, and being found in possession of meth and a used meth pipe.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined the man $800, before expressing his frustration at facing Hoynes for a second time in 24 hours.

"Now piss off," Mr Manthey said.

"And don't come back."