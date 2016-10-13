Mick's not too old for a bit of heavy yakka

HARD WORKER: Mick Bradford and Stormy expects this year's Yangan Heavy Horse Day to be the biggest yet.

AT THE age of 82, Mick Bradford isn't about to give up his passion for working heavy horses.

The talented horseman has been putting on the Yangan Heavy Horse Day for 16 years now, all with the aid of 15 hoofed helpers.

"The oldest is Brigalow,” he said.

"I don't work him any more and he'd be 27.”

"He was born the morning I had four bypasses.”

Mr Bradford was just a boy when he was introduced to his first Clydesdale.

"My father had working horses. He had about three or four,” he said.

"He bought a tractor back in the 1930s but we had draught horses right up till the late 1940s.

"Then I started back in them in 1974, gradually built them up.”

Mr Bradford said sticking to draught horses over tractors was a no-brainer.

"It's what I do of a Saturday, I just like them and I work the garden, everything with them,” he said.

"I'd go for a drive on the slide, feed the pigs.

"I had a saddle horse that went heavy and, in 1974, the (Yangan) school centenary was on and I did him up with a pack saddle.

"It had two beer kegs on it, and we had a big procession and I just started back in to it.”

Since then, Mr Bradford has raised more than $100,000 for LifeFlight through donations from his heavy horse day.

"You wouldn't believe the effort that goes in to putting this on,” he said.

"People don't realise.

"There's three volunteers here today, they'll be here again tomorrow, and there could be up to 15 here on Saturday for a bit of a working day.”

"We're still doing too much,” he laughed.

The Yangan Heavy Horse Day will take place on Sunday, October 23, at Mr Bradford's property at 122 Swanfels Rd.

Mr Bradford's go-to collar and harness maker Dean Jeffrey encouraged all to venture to Yangan for the day.

"The experience you will have out here is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said.