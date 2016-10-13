22°
News

Milk bottle could carry label to show where it came from

Pamela Frost
| 13th Oct 2016 4:52 PM
Dalrymple MP Shane Knuth and Mt Isa MP Rob Katter speak about the need to address issues facing the dairy industry.
Dalrymple MP Shane Knuth and Mt Isa MP Rob Katter speak about the need to address issues facing the dairy industry. Pamela Frost

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MILK bottles will have a logo on them to tell customers where the milk was produced and whether the dairy farmers were paid fairly, if a new bill is passed through Parliament.

Katter's Australian Party Dalrymple MP Shane Knuth introduced the Sustainable Queensland Dairy Production (Fair Milk Price Logos) Bill On Wednesday, saying something needed to be done to address the continually-shrinking dairy industry.

Mr Knuth said the number of dairy farmers in Queensland had been slashed from 1500 to 430 in the past 15 years because of deregulation, natural disasters and the $1 a litre supermarket milk price war.

Data from the Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation shows there are:

37 dairy farmers in Gympie; 103 dairy farmers in Toowoomba; 34 dairy farmers in Warwick; 54 dairy farmers in the Scenic Rim/Ipswich region; 32 dairy farmers in the Sunshine Coast region; four dairy farmers in Rockhampton; and four dairy farmers in Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast combined.

Mr Knuth said the new fair milk prices bill would set eligibility criteria to allow producers to place the voluntary logos on milk containers to show where the milk was produced and whether a fair and sustainable price had been paid to farmers in the production process.

The bill also contains a mechanism for setting fair prices.

"Queensland dairy farmers are in a crippling financial crisis, the deterioration climate of the dairy industry is making it crucial to pass legislation that will help keep dairy farmers afloat,” Mr Knuth said in Parliament.

On average, 70 farmers exit the industry every year, he said.

If the trend continued, he said fresh milk would not be produced in Queensland from 2028.

Mr Knuth said it did not force anyone to use the logo but would inform consumers about what milk they were buying.

"The bill requires that a fair milk price logo identifies the region in which the milk was produced, as the cost of production varies from region to region.”

The bill will also require a decision to be made about a fair price for milk.

Mr Knuth said many farmers had been forced to leave the industry when supermarkets reduced the price of their home-brand milk to $1 a litre.

He said milk had not been that cheap since 1992.

"No one can live on the same wage they did in 1992, however, dairy farmers are being forced to and simply cannot survive.”

The bill has been referred to the parliamentary agriculture and environment committee that will report to Parliament.

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  agriculture dairy farming milk parliament politics shane knuth

Milk bottle could carry label to show where it came from

Milk bottle could carry label to show where it came from

MILK bottles will have a logo on them to tell customers whether dairy farmers were paid fairly, if a new bill is passed through Parliament.

How woman's death went unnoticed for so long

ALL ALONE: A woman's decomposing body has been discovered in a Warwick house six weeks after she passed away.

FOR the past six weeks, a grim and tragic secret was hiding inside.

'Fire risk': Subaru to recall more than 22,000 cars

MY11 Subaru WRX STI Spec.R sedan front.

Modified or not, Subarus should be monitored

Toyota recalls hundreds of cars over "brake cable"

It expects the free repairs to take about 30 minutes.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

All bogans bound for Yangan

ME AND YOU: Bogan Bingo will hit Yangan this weekend.

THE bogans will be out in force this weekend

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart has received his knighthood.

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Bushland Setting in Town!

137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest