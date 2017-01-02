35°
Million-dollar win makes for happy new year

1st Jan 2017 8:09 AM

WHILE most people were counting down the clock to the New Year, there were 23 entries in the Saturday Lotto Megadraw across the country counting their six winning numbers and their share of $1,347,826.09 in division one cash!

And one winning ticket was bought at the Yamba Fair Newsagency.

Did you kick off 2017 with one of the 23 $1,347,826.09 Megadraw prizes?

The six winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 3699 were 11, 18, 40, 16, 4 and 31. The supplementary numbers were 17 and 38.

The 23 division one winning entries were purchased from:

Six in New South Wales from:

. Yamba Fair Newsagency, Yamba

. Grindrod's Newsagency, Warren

. Jems Newsagency, Ulladulla

. Eaglevale Newsagency, Eagle Vale

. Leichhardt Marketplace Newsagency, Leichhardt

. Porters Liquor, Bexley (10 member store syndicate)

 

Five in Queensland from:

. Lutwyche News & Gifts, Lutwyche

. Ascot News, Ascot

. TSG Mango Hill, Mango Hill

. Sunshine News, Mt Gravatt

. Parkside News & Casket Agency, Kirwin

 

Five in Victoria from:

. Mill Park Newsagency, Mill Park

. Spring Hill News, Cranbourne

. Lovells Shapparton News, Shepparton

. Online, thelott.com

. Macleod Newsagency, Macleod (15 member group syndicate)

 

Two in South Australia from:

. Campbell's Newsagency, Oaklands Park

. St Agnes Newsagency, St Agnes

One in Tasmania from:

. Newton plaza Newsagency, Newton

 

Four in Western Australia from:

. Doric Street Newsagency in Scarborough

. Gateways News and Lottery Centre in Success

. Here's Luck Lottery Centre in Cloverdale

. West Perth Newsagency (10 share syndicate)

 

"Just imagine the feeling of kick starting 2017 with a division one win and joining those fortunate players who have already experienced winning division one feeling in 2016," a Saturday Lotto spokeswoman said.

"If you've registered your $31 million Megadraw entry stand by your phone on New Year's Day because we could be calling you with the dream-come-true phone call - that's how 64.9% of survey respondents would prefer to discover the news of their New Year's Eve win.

"And if you discover you're holding one of the division one winning tickets and it's not registered to a player card - please keep it in a safe place and phone Tatts Group Lotteries on 131 868 to start the process of claiming your prize!

"For the 23 division one winning entries who have won a division one share this New Year's Eve, it will be a year they will never forget!"

Topics:  lotto yamba yamba fair newsagency

