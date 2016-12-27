31°
News

Money-saving tips: know when and how to shop

27th Dec 2016 7:28 AM
money generic
money generic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BOXING Day isn't the only day of the year you can grab a bargain. You can save hundreds, even thousands, of dollars a year by shopping at the right time.

It can come down to the right month, week and even the time of day to find the biggest bargains on everything from cars to furniture.

TRAVEL

Firstly, don't use travel booking sites to buy flights as you will get hit with additional charges. Book through the airline's own site and book as far in advance as you can. Avoid peak times for domestic travel - Friday afternoons, Sunday nights and Monday mornings. Conversely, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturday afternoons usually have less demand.

GROCERIES

The days for the cheapest supermarket prices are Mondays and Thursdays. Retail consultancy firm The Bailey Group found stores often offer specials on staples on Mondays. Another round of specials happens each Thursday and again on Friday with fresh produce markdowns. The best time to shop is generally after 6pm when supermarkets price their perishable produce down.

PETROL

Petrol stations have their own pricing cycle where the cost per litre rises and falls. Generally though, it's best to avoid the bowsers on Thursday and Friday. An ACCC survey found the end of the working week is the peak for petrol prices in most cities and towns.

CARS

Car salespeople typically receive bonuses at the end of the month, quarter or financial year, and so will typically work hard to meet their quotas then. The customer who comes in ready to buy at the end of the month or even the end of the week may get a better deal if it helps put the manager over the top of their quota. Also look for cars that have a new model coming out soon, when dealers will need to clear the previous model by discounting. January is a carry-over month for the previous year's discounting.

RENOVATIONS

If you're planning to get work done on your house, aim for winter. Colder periods of the year are the labour downtime which means contractors have to be more competitive in their business. This is especially true of swimming pools - think ahead this winter and reap the benefits come summer.

GADGETS

Australian retailers typically have the biggest in-store and online discounts from November to January. Hang out to get your big ticket gadgets in the January sales.

VIDEO GAMES

Many new video games come out in summer for the holiday season, and go on sale in January and February.

POWER TOOLS

Father's Day is probably the only hardware-driven holiday on the calendar, so don't buy power tools around this time.

STATIONERY

Back-to-school sales offer decent discounts on stationery and office supplies. Plan your bigger purchases for around January to March.

FURNITURE

Indoor furniture is often heavily discounted in January before retailers clear old stock and release new season items in February and March. Outdoor furniture tends to be more expensive in summer when patio sets, barbecues and poolside furniture are all in high demand.

Warwick Daily News
Forced out: Hynes Newsagency to merge

Forced out: Hynes Newsagency to merge

Rents hikes are being blamed for the eviction of one of Rose City Shoppingworld's most loyal retailers.

Six times over legal limit on Christmas Day

RBT

It was a pretty quiet Christmas weekend on the Southern Downs.

TOO SOON? Hot cross buns already on sale

A photo of hot cross buns already on sale in A Woolworths in Bega, New South Wales.

EVERY year it's a topic of hot cross discussion.

Darling Downs horse wins Country Cup qualifier

BOXING DAY: Sweet Repeat wins over Irish Constabulary and Fiercely Defiant in the Olsens Produce/Freestone Feedlot Magic Millions Country Cup Qualifier Open Hcp.

A Darling Downs horse has won the biggest race at Boxing Day Races.

Local Partners

Line up for bargains

All roads led to Harvey Norman in Warwick yesterday with shoppers piling in for Boxing Day bargains.

Community Christmas Lunch to ensure nobody spends Xmas alone

It's Christmas, time to indulge in a beautiful plum pudding and brandy caramel sauce.

CHRISTMAS Day is one of the worst days of the year to be alone.

What's open and when in Warwick over Christmas

Spanos IGA Warwick.

Want to know what's open in Warwick and when?

A dabble for Dad at Boxing Day Races

ALWAYS REMEMBERED: Pam Hockings with last year's memorial race day sash held for her late husband Hector Hockings. The second annual memorial race is on Boxing Day.

Memorial race on program on Monday

Trainer back on home turf on Monday

Trainer Michael Nolan (right) will have horses in Warwick on Boxing Day.

Nolan back to where it all began

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

IF you’re going to offer your condolences, at least make sure you’re getting the name right.

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died

Status Quo’s Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi were a phenomenal live act.

2016 has claimed yet another music legend

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

Large Home -Easy Care Garden

112 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 bedrooms *renovated bathroom, extra shower in large laundry *renovated kitchen * walk in butler style pantry, spacious lounge * easterly aspect with full length...

Well Presented Quiet Location

9 Odonnell Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $339,000

You will never see another opportunity quite like this one! We strongly encourage inspections of this amazing home. You will be impressed with everything this...

Investment Opportunity!

Warwick 4370

House 8 4 $860,000

Four Homes, currently rented with income $870 per week, situated on a total of 2864sm of land. The properties are for sale as a package including four timber homes...

Walk to City Centre

68 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

3 Bedrooms * entry * sunroom *large formal lounge and dining with woodheater fireplace *spacious kitchen meals -good bench and cupboard space, four door pantry and...

Quality 813m2 Building Block

Lot 3 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $85,000

This quality 813m2 building block situated close to Scots College, townwater, sewered, curbing and channelling. Close to CBD, no building covenants apply. Not many...

Country Hideaway

0 Blakes Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 280,000

Rural and mountain views from this 33.12 hectare country hideaway 15 minutes south of Warwick. Gullies run into 2 dams and are great to go exploring. Neighbours...

More Than A Lifestyle Block

0 Condamine River Road, Killarney 4373

Rural 0 0 $690000

Undulating country - rolling from foothills of the Great Dividing Range to flat homesites with scrub soil and 180 degree views, up the gorge towards Boonah and...

More Than A Lifestyle Block

0 Condamine River Road, Killarney 4373

0 0 $690,000

Undulating country - rolling from foothills of the Great Dividing Range to flat homesites with scrub soil and 180 degree views, up the gorge towards Boonah and...

Unimpeded River Views

1 River Terrace, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 259,000

Highset Queenslander has unimpeded views over the river, through the valley and back to the mountains. Renovated 3 bedrooms have built ins, master has French doors...

Prime Position

119 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 2 1 $ 240,000

Lovingly maintained 1940's chamfer home off Locke Street close to Abbey of the Roses and private schools sited on 668 m corner lot. Enter via semi-circular stairs...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!