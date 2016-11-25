Monster xmas garage sale on tomorrow

TREASURE TROVE: Men's Shed secretary Ian Stevens with only a small portion of the goods on offer at tomorrow's Monster Christmas Garage Sale.

TOMORROW is shaping up as heaven for bargain hunters.

The Warwick Men's Shed is having its Monster Xmas Garage Sale and the enormous array of treasures up for grabs is sure to tempt the tightest of wallets.

Secretary Ian Stevens said all proceeds from the event would go towards the running of the Men's Shed.

"This means we will be able to continue to support the community; which includes schools, kindergartens and other community organisations and nursing homes," he said.

"All of the items have been donated to us by local people who find value in the work the Men's Shed does.

"Come and support the men who support the community."

The garage sale will includes items such as furniture, whitegoods, plants, books, workshop shelving, mowers, bric-a-brac, appliances, planter boxes and assorted treasures.

You'll find a fridge for $50, dryers for $40, washing machines up to $100, appliances for $10-$20 and handmade Indian Myna traps for $20.

There will also be a sausage sizzle breakfast.

WHEN: From 7am tomorrow

WHERE: The Warwick Men's Shed, cnr Tooth St and Glen Rd

COST: Free but bring your spending money