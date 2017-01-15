More hot weather for week ahead on Southern Downs

It will be another hot week on the Southern Downs

IF you are thinking about putting the fan in the storeroom, thing again - the temperature is only easing for a couple of days.

While no records were broken in recent days, Warwick had maximum temperatures of 36, 37, 35 and 38 degrees from Wednesday to Saturday.

The minimum on Saturday was 23 degrees.

Today will not be as hot as yesterday due to the cloud cover but the humidity won't drop much from earlier in the weekend.

BOM senior forecaster Rick Threlfall said while the maximum on Monday was only expected to reach 31 degrees, it would rise to 34 on Tuesday and 37 on Wednesday.

From Thursday to Saturday, the maximum is forecast at 35 degrees so it is shaping up as a hot weekend for the Australia Day Cricket Carnival.