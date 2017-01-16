More scorching weather on the way for Southern Downs

THE hot weather that has seen the Southern Downs sizzle over the past weeks will continue.

The week ahead is forecast to be much the same with the mercury set to push 40 degrees on a number of days.

Today will see partly cloudy conditions, with the chance of rain this morning and maybe a thunderstorm in the south this afternoon and evening.

The temperature today will reach between 32 and 37 degrees.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be fine and sunny, with minimal chances of rain.

The top tomorrow will reach 34 and Wednesday will be between 37 and 41.

Thursday should see a top of 36 to 40 degrees, with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

There is a medium chance of showers forecast for Thursday.

Friday will also see a 40% chance of rain and a top of 36.

This weekend, Warwick plays host to the Australia Day Cricket Carnival and the weather is all important.

Saturday is forecast to to top 36 with a 70% chance of rain across the region.

Sunday will be cooler at 31 degrees with a 40% of rain.