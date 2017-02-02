More service providers needed for Warwick

FAMILY AFFAIR: Rachel Leslie and her three daughters (from left) Adele, Stella and Imogen spell out T4321, a clever abbreviation for Tea for Trisomy 21 Photo Sophie Lester / Warwick Daily News

WARWICK 10-year-old Imogen Leslie lives with an intellectual disability and mum Rachel agrees the NDIS will make their lives much better.

There is an immediate concern, however.

Mrs Leslie said the lack of choice in service providers limited options for families.

"In Warwick, there is only one place we can go to for the services Imogen requires,” she said.

"Otherwise we'd have to travel or pay travel costs for a specialist to come here.

"With only one option, if that provider isn't the right one for her or there's a personality clash, then we're out of options.”

Mrs Leslie said she wanted to help educate potential providers.

"The NDIS is here and is ready to go,” she said.

"If you have the necessary specialist service or skills then it's not difficult or onerous to sign up to become a provider, but will make life so much easier for families and individuals.

"In some areas, like speech therapy and occupational therapy, we need more options and demand is only going to increase as more people receive their packages from NDIS.”