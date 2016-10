The Condamine River has broken it's banks in Warwick, causing road closures.

AFTER yesterday's heavy rain, a number of roads in the Warwick district are closed.

At the moment, the following roads and bridges are off limits to motorists.

Victoria Street

Park Road

Backhouse Crossing in Killarney

Merivale Street in Allora

Canningvale Road, Doyles Road (Forest Springs), Womina Willowvale

Kirklands Road at Willowvale/Deuchar

The closed Roads all have water over the road signs on them, and remember, if it's flooded, forget it!