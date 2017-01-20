36°
More spiders than usual crawling around your home

Molly Glassey
| 20th Jan 2017 3:01 PM
SPIDER SEASON: Red backs are out and about in larger numbers than previous years, all thanks to the heat.
SPIDER SEASON: Red backs are out and about in larger numbers than previous years, all thanks to the heat. Contributed

HOT temperatures and dry heat are proving the perfect breeding weather for redback spiders.

Amalgamated Pest Control area manager John Payne said he was "non-stop spraying” due to a larger than normal redback population in Warwick.

"There seems to be fair few around,” he said.

"This is their breeding season, and I'd say there's a lot more around than normal because of the heat.”

And if it couldn't get worse, Mr Payne said the spiders were making their way into homes.

"I sprayed a woman's bedroom where she found a redback in a corner,” he said.

"They can come down through vents, or indoors.

"They're more likely to come into brick homes than timber homes.

"They like to hide, but every so often you will see one.”

Warwick resident Andrew Gale complained to Southern Downs Regional Council about redbacks outside the Warwick Library after taking photos of the spiders in the panels of the outside benches.

"They are right inside the benches,” he said.

"They're at a toddler's height.”

The council declined to comment on whether anything had been done to rid the benches of redbacks, however director engineering services Peter See said council property, including public toilets, were sprayed every March.

"Council isn't aware of any redback spider infestations,” he said.

"However, council's parks and gardens staff do check for spiders when they undertake their regular playground checks and when they are carrying out their general duties.”

Mr Payne recommended home owners get their houses sprayed once a year for spiders.

"This is our peak season,” he said.

"It's around this time people will be out and about on the weekend, see a spider and then our phones will ring off the hook that Monday.”

Don't get bitten

Always check first before reaching into your mailbox or other dark holes.

Check around children's sandpits, toys and bicycles, inside helmets or any other equipment that gets left outside.

Before use, always shake out any clothes, shoes, gloves or garden tools that have been left outside.

