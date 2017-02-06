EXTREME: Temperature records set to tumble on Southern Downs

FORECASTERS are predicting another hot week for the Southern Downs, as the stifling heat shows no sign of letting up, even climbing to high as 41 on the weekend.

If the mercury does reach that figure, it will break the record for Warwick's hottest February day, when 39 degrees was recorded in 1983.

Higgins Storm Chasing is reporting the continuing heat could challenge long-standing temperature records across the southern part of Queensland.

Temperatures forecast this week will again sit around three to 11 degrees above the February average maximum of 29 degrees.

Today the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a maximum of 36 degrees, with tomorrow forecast to reach 37 with the slight chance of showers and even a thunderstorm in the south in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a little cooler only reaching a maximum of 32 degrees, again with a 30-40% chance of rain across the region.

On Friday the mercury will climb again to top 35 degrees.

The weekend will see a top of 39 degrees on Saturday and a sweltering 41 degrees on Sunday.