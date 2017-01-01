More than 1000 flocked to New Year's Eve Rodeo

The queens and the kids after the grand entry at the New Year's Eve Rodeo at the Warwick Showgrounds.

RODEO: Brittney Stapleton won the open and junior barrel races at the New Year's Eve Rodeo at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Rodeo organiser Gerard O'Leary said the rodeo was a great success and incident free.

"The whole event ran smoothly and the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society thanks all our sponsors, competitors and patrons for their support,” O'Leary said.

"We are already excited by the opportunity to host a bigger event on the same day this year.”

The rodeo was a mixture of traditional rodeo events and some for just a bit of fun.

In the ladies steer ride, the heifers from Clintonvale producer Kevin Ryan were the winners but Tyler Aspinall was declared the event winner for staying on the longest.

Dr James Ware from the Condamine Medical Centre rode well on a steer before hitting the dust which gave him a win/loss record of one/one after he made time last year.

Blake Maslen won the open bullock ride and the second-division saddle bronc was won by Darcy Flamsteed.

There was a tie in the junior steer ride between Grant Browning and Montanna Long. The poddy calf ride was won by Rylie Collins

In the Australian Buckjump Championships, Stuart Milne was victorious. The junior pony buckjump was won by Jack Southern.

The mini barrel race (eight to 12 years) was won by Bella Donn and the seven-and-under event by Shakira Hilton.

Karen Banks was first in the celebrity barrel race and David Maher was the only rider to secure his brumby and a win in the brumby catch on New Year's Eve.