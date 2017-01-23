More yellowbelly fingerlings in the water around Warwick

WATER COURSES: Keen angler and fishing enthusiast Ed Kemp is upbeat about more yellowbelly fingerling releases.

THE Warwick Fish Stocking Association is in its busy period of the year and the population of yellowbelly at Leslie Dam grew by 145,000 on Thursday.

The association used five boats to distribute the yellowbelly fingerlings around the dam on Thursday morning.

Association secretary Ed Kemp said more fish stocking would happen in a fortnight's time and then more in another month.

"We had 20 members involved in the distribution of the fingerlings on Thursday which came in one load from Redgate Fish Farm at Murgon,” Kemp said.

"It takes 18 months for yellowbelly fingerlings to grow to 30cm which is the minimum legal length for fish to be kept.”