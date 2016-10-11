World's most haunted doll lives in Warwick

ONE of the world's most haunted dolls, believed to be possessed by the dead, lives in Warwick.

The 200-year-old Letta Me Out doll is described by some as the "doll from hell".

The wooden, child-sized doll has been in Kerry Walton's possession for about 40 years after he stumbled across it underneath a haunted house in Wagga Wagga.

In the early 1970s, Mr Walton and his brother decided to explore the deserted house.

"I wasn't quite sure what it was, it was terrifying seeing that face in the dark.

"He makes Chucky look like a Sunday school student."

When Mr Walton brought the doll back to his home in Queensland, strange things began to happen.

The first sign of the doll's eerie powers was when his two children woke up screaming one night saying the doll was talking and moving its head.

Many people over the years have also said they have seen it move.

A few years after Letta Me Out joined the Waltons, the family was struggling financially so Mr Walton decided to sell the doll.

"We were really desperate for cash at the time so I drove him to a woman's home who was going to buy him for $400," he said.

"I physically couldn't get him out of the car. I can't explain it, it was some sort of force stopping me.

Letta Me Out has appeared on many television programs and is often accompanied by a seance.

Mr Walton said each seance said the same thing.

"They believe the doll has a spirit of a young boy inside who died many years ago in a drowning," he said.

"That is why it always rains when I take him anywhere."

Mr Walton has had the doll checked out by scientists at the Australian Museum in Sydney.

Based on the nails in his shoes they predict Letta Me Out is 200 years old and was hand-crafted by wandering gypsies in Eastern Europe.

It is made from wood, with real human hair, has glass eyes that see all and also has some sort of brain.