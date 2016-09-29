Mother avoids conviction for drug use

Solicitor Kevin Rose said the mother had been suffering from stress and depression at the time of the offence.

A STANTHORPE woman has avoided a conviction after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of a prohibited drug.

The mother-of-six tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, codeine and paracetamol after being intercepted on the New England Hwy at Stanthorpe on March 4 this year, Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

The woman was also found with utensils associated with the consumption of a prohibited drug.

Solicitor Kevin Rose said the mother had been suffering from stress and depression at the time of the offence.

The woman, who had a "limited" traffic history, was fined $800 and was disqualified from driving for one month.