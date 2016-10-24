23°
News

Mother strangled with jeans, left on riverbank: court

Peter Hardwick
| 24th Oct 2016 2:14 PM
Robert Ian Trebeck is accused of murdering mother of three Alexis Jeffery.
Robert Ian Trebeck is accused of murdering mother of three Alexis Jeffery.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GOONDIWINDI mother of three Alexis Jeffery had been suffocated or strangled or a combination of both with the leg of her own jeans and her naked body left on the banks of the McIntyre River, it has been claimed before Toowoomba Supreme Court.

Opening the prosecution case against Robert Ian Trebeck, 36, Crown prosecutor Carl Heaton QC said Ms Jeffery's jeans, with underpants inside, had been found shoved into bushes not far from the scene behind the Goondiwindi Cultural Centre.

Ms Jeffrey's lifeless body had been found by North Star man Adam Phillips who had been in a boat fishing the McIntyre River with his young son and a mate about 10am, Sunday, March 16, 2014.

Mr Heaton said post mortem examination found ligature marks around Ms Jeffery's neck and that she had been bleeding from the face which had sustained blunt force trauma.

While cause of death was initially difficult to ascertain, the pathologist had come to the conclusion the leg of her jeans had been wrapped around her face and neck until she died, he said.

There was blood at the scene and the jeans had blood on them and at each end of the right leg of the jeans had a concentration of accused Robert Trebeck's DNA, Mr Heaton submitted.

Trebeck has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Up to 54 witnesses could be called to give evidence at the trial which is expected to run for three to four weeks.

However, the central characters of the case would be Ms Jeffery, Trebeck and Daniel Rowsell who had offered Ms Jeffery a lift home after a Saturday night out but she had declined.

Mr Heaton said through witness statements and CCTV footage, the trial would hear Trebeck and Ms Jeffrey had been seen walking on Goondiwindi's main street, at one point holding hands, after the hotels had shut in the early hours of March 16, 2014.

Police on patrol had seen the pair in nearby Memorial Park apparently kissing while seated on play equipment about 2.30am.

Mr Heaton said Trebeck and his then de facto partner Kimberly Larkins had been caretaking on a cattle property 70km from Goondiwindi but had travelled to town that weekend to stay with friends.

After attending a party in shorts, thongs and polo shirt, Trebeck had told Ms Larkins he was going out alone and had changed into jeans he had in the car but found his dress shoes were left back at their friends home.

He had gone out instead in rubber-topped reef boots which have never been seen again, Mr Heaton said.

However, when spoken to by police, Trebeck had denied wearing reef boots that night, saying he had worn the dress shoes, which also have not been seen again, he said.

Mr Heaton said the accused had changed his version of events that night on a number of occasions.

Police had put a "tap" on Trebeck's phone and it was the Crown case he had called Crime Stoppers anonymously three months after Ms Jeffery's death purporting to have information about the murder and claiming the "person of interest" had been set up by someone who had taken those dress shoes and claiming the person of interest was innocent.

After he was arrested and was visited by his parents, police had recorded a conversation between Trebeck and his parents in which he admitted being on the river bank with Ms Jeffery when Daniel Rowsell had appeared saying "Trebeck you're f***ed".

Trebeck claimed Rowsell had kicked out at him but missed and struck Ms Jeffery after which Trebeck had got up and run from the scene.

The trial before Justice Glenn Martin AM continues.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  court editors picks robert ian trebeck supreme court toowoomba

Mother strangled with jeans, left on riverbank: court

Mother strangled with jeans, left on riverbank: court

GOONDIWINDI mother of three Alexis Jeffery had been suffocated or strangled or a combination of both with the leg of her own jeans.

Twelve days of cowboys ahead

JOB SECURITY: In from Kenilworth for the rodeo is Geoff Robinson.

Every week is different for Geoff Robinson.

Warwick driver wins Wallangarra billy cart race

Cyril Brown, from Warwick, claimed the Border 1000 at Wallangarra on Sunday.

THE rain didn't deter Warwick driver, Cyril Brown.

Jury sworn in for Warwick indecent treatment trial

The alleged offences took place on a day in 2015.

The trial is expected to last a day.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

PICS: Campdraft action gets underway at rodeo

Some of the action from the campdraft first round at the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft this morning.

Check out the pics galore from the morning's action at the campdraft

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift admitted in her deposition that allegedly being groped during a meet-and-greet left her feeling "distressed and violated".

Kanye West threatens to boycott Grammys

West says he won't go to the Grammys if Frank Ocean's not nominated

Why this actress wasn't embarrassed by nude photo leak

Leslie Jones source Bang

'If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask,' she said

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad's Army.

Dad's Army series captured all that British people savour

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Top floor teams take out The Block's terrace week

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning outdoor terrace in a scene from The Block.

RIVALS Kim and Chris and Julia and Sasha tie in final week of work.

Style And Charm

3a Locke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 1 $259,000

Situated in a sort after location close to schools and just blocks from the CBD this charming home has had loving care and is well presented. With a large...

Excellent Value

7 Herbert Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Great 3 bedroom timber home located only 2 minutes walk from the shops. The home features a covered entertainment area with two additional rooms adjoining, a lock...

Picture Perfect

23 Rodeo Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $398,000

This spacious residence showcases a contemporary design focused on sophistication and lifestyle with a distinctive flair and luxurious finish. The home features...

Reduced to Sell - Renovated

102 Wood Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $175,000

4 bedrooms *office *separate lounge with reverse cycle air conditioner *separate dining *single garage * fenced 809sm * new kitchen, bathroom and laundry *...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $185,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Main Street Value!

56a Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

Commercial 145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new ... $360,000

145m2 of retail or professional offices on the main street opposite new entry to Rose City Shopping Centre. Large open plan area at front with office...

Surprisingly Spacious

16 Coulsell Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to golf course is this well presented four bedroom home. Features include a spacious air conditioned open...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.