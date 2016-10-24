Mother strangled with jeans, left on riverbank: court

GOONDIWINDI mother of three Alexis Jeffery had been suffocated or strangled or a combination of both with the leg of her own jeans and her naked body left on the banks of the McIntyre River, it has been claimed before Toowoomba Supreme Court.

Opening the prosecution case against Robert Ian Trebeck, 36, Crown prosecutor Carl Heaton QC said Ms Jeffery's jeans, with underpants inside, had been found shoved into bushes not far from the scene behind the Goondiwindi Cultural Centre.

Ms Jeffrey's lifeless body had been found by North Star man Adam Phillips who had been in a boat fishing the McIntyre River with his young son and a mate about 10am, Sunday, March 16, 2014.

Mr Heaton said post mortem examination found ligature marks around Ms Jeffery's neck and that she had been bleeding from the face which had sustained blunt force trauma.

While cause of death was initially difficult to ascertain, the pathologist had come to the conclusion the leg of her jeans had been wrapped around her face and neck until she died, he said.

There was blood at the scene and the jeans had blood on them and at each end of the right leg of the jeans had a concentration of accused Robert Trebeck's DNA, Mr Heaton submitted.

Trebeck has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Up to 54 witnesses could be called to give evidence at the trial which is expected to run for three to four weeks.

However, the central characters of the case would be Ms Jeffery, Trebeck and Daniel Rowsell who had offered Ms Jeffery a lift home after a Saturday night out but she had declined.

Mr Heaton said through witness statements and CCTV footage, the trial would hear Trebeck and Ms Jeffrey had been seen walking on Goondiwindi's main street, at one point holding hands, after the hotels had shut in the early hours of March 16, 2014.

Police on patrol had seen the pair in nearby Memorial Park apparently kissing while seated on play equipment about 2.30am.

Mr Heaton said Trebeck and his then de facto partner Kimberly Larkins had been caretaking on a cattle property 70km from Goondiwindi but had travelled to town that weekend to stay with friends.

After attending a party in shorts, thongs and polo shirt, Trebeck had told Ms Larkins he was going out alone and had changed into jeans he had in the car but found his dress shoes were left back at their friends home.

He had gone out instead in rubber-topped reef boots which have never been seen again, Mr Heaton said.

However, when spoken to by police, Trebeck had denied wearing reef boots that night, saying he had worn the dress shoes, which also have not been seen again, he said.

Mr Heaton said the accused had changed his version of events that night on a number of occasions.

Police had put a "tap" on Trebeck's phone and it was the Crown case he had called Crime Stoppers anonymously three months after Ms Jeffery's death purporting to have information about the murder and claiming the "person of interest" had been set up by someone who had taken those dress shoes and claiming the person of interest was innocent.

After he was arrested and was visited by his parents, police had recorded a conversation between Trebeck and his parents in which he admitted being on the river bank with Ms Jeffery when Daniel Rowsell had appeared saying "Trebeck you're f***ed".

Trebeck claimed Rowsell had kicked out at him but missed and struck Ms Jeffery after which Trebeck had got up and run from the scene.

The trial before Justice Glenn Martin AM continues.