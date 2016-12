The man was taken to hospital.

A MAN has broken his leg after crashing a dirtbike in a Maryvale paddock.

Onlookers said the man in his 30s was riding on the small motorbike, when he took a turn too sharply, fell and rolled a couple of times.

The man was a part of a group from Brisbane who were camping on the Maryvale block for the holidays.

He has been taken to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.