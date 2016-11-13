Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland Round 5 kicks off

Mark Torrance and Michael Fahey are loving racing at Morgan Park Raceway for the Motorcycle of Sportsmen Series. Sophie Lester

RACERS rallied following storms at Morgan Park yesterday for the first day of Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland Round Five. Mark Torrance and Michael Fahey, both racers in the Enduro class, were two competitors for whom the rain posed no problem. "I have both a wet and a dry bike, I love the wet," Mr Fahey said. "I used to race at Lakeside and this is my first year getting back into racing." "It's great racing out here because it's a great facility and it's a two-day meet, so it's a bit of a weekend get-away every month." Mr Torrance likewise said he had started racing about three years and loved coming out to Morgan Park. "It's the best track in Queensland," he said. "You've got everything from F1 to MotoGP and it's super competitive, people can overtake one another and you've got different podium winners all the time. "Last time we had full grids so it's certainly growing here. "It's just a great facility and I'm surprised more people don't know about it." Catch the rest of the action today at Morgan Park Raceway. Entry to the event is free.